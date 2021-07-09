TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2806 new Covid cases and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 3.57%. 2896 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

78,560 samples were tested yesterday – highest ever. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4476.

Khordha reported 590 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 441 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 9, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2806

🔶 New Deaths – 61

🔶 New Recoveries – 2896

🔶 Samples Tested – 78,560 (72,645 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 3.57% 3.50% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (590), Cuttack (441), Jajpur (252), Balasore (153), Puri (138), Dhenkanal (124), Jagatsinghpur (119), Mayurbhanj (109), Angul (102),

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (11), Bargarh (6), Mayurbhanj (6), Ganjam (6), Puri (6), Sambalpur (5), Sundargarh (5), Keonjhar (4).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,44,14,368

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 935,136

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 903,178

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 27,429

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4476