Odisha CM announces Cash Reward for Tokyo Olympics Medal Winners

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Odia athletes who will participate in the Tokyo 2020 this year.

While interacting with the sportspersons, the CM has announced Rs 6 crore cash prize for the player who will win Gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics.

Besides, Naveen announced Rs 4 crore for Silver, Rs 2.5 crore for Bronze medal and Rs 15 lakh for each participant from Odisha.

It is worthwhile to mention that the organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday decided to hold the Games without spectators due to a spike in coronavirus infections.