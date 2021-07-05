CBSE releases assessment scheme for class 10, 12 Board Exams for 2021-22

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the session 2021-22.

The new scheme has been released to meet the challenges faced by the board in 2020-21 due to the covid-19 situation in the country.

As per an official order:

➡️ Academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th to be divided into two terms with approx 50% syllabus in each term.

➡️ The Term-I exam will be held in November-December, Term-II examination to be scheduled in March-April.

➡️ The syllabus for the cbse board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021.

➡️ Efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Details of Curriculum Transaction

➡️ Schools will continue teaching in distance mode till the authorities permit in-person mode of teaching in schools.

➡️ Classes IX-X: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include the 3 periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project.

➡️ Classes XI-XII: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include end of topic or unit tests) exploratory activities/ practicals/ projects.

➡️ Schools would create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the year and retain the evidence in digital format.

➡️ CBSE will facilitate schools to upload marks of Internal Assessment on the CBSE IT platform.

➡️ Guidelines for Internal Assessment for all subjects will also be released along with the rationalized term-wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22. The Board will also provide additional resources like sample assessments, question banks, teacher training etc. for more reliable and valid internal assessments.