TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2803 new Covid cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours – 50+ daily deaths for the first time ever since Covid Pandemic broke out. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State fell to 3.75%. 3358 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Odisha continues to test 70,000+ samples on a daily basis. 74,740 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4248.

Khordha and Cuttack districts continue to report 400+ daily Covid positive cases.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 5, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2803

🔶 New Deaths – 52

🔶 New Recoveries – 3358

🔶 Samples Tested – 74,740 (71,122 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 3.75% (4.03% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (475), Cuttack (441), Mayurbhanj (193), Balasore (155), Puri (154), Jajpur (153), Bhadrak (131), Kendrapada (119), Jagatsinghpur (117), Nayagarh (115).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (9), Bargarh (5), Ganjam (5), Puri (5), Sundargarh (5), Kalahandi (5), Kendrarapada (4).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,41,25,511

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 924,699

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 890,778

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 29,620

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4248