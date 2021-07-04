TNI Evening News Headlines – July 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 231 more COVID positive cases & 249 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 185 local contact cases and 46 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3358 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 890778.

➡️ Odisha crosses a historic milestone of vaccinating 1 crore persons with first dose of COVID 19 vaccine.

➡️ Puri Airport likely to start operations from 2022-23, informs Odisha Transport Minister, Padmanabh Behera.

➡️ Heavy rainfall lashes in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Police jump into river while chasing a thief at Pattamundai in Kendrapara district.

➡️ KIIT’s 3 athletes Dutee Chand, C. A. Bhavani Devi and Shivpal Singh – and Dr. Sudeep Satpathy, a sports medicine doctor from KIIT Deemed to be University make it to Tokyo Olympics.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his thoughts on CoWIN Global Conclave tomorrow.

➡️ BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

➡️ At 45, Dhami becomes the youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

➡️ Haryana Government issues order to extend lockdown till July 12 with relaxations.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir administration lifts weekend lockdown in 13 districts.

➡️ Army chief Naravane to inaugurate war memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy, will also visit UK.

➡️ Maharashtra Government has imposed full lockdown in Satara district from Saturday.

➡️ Sushil Kumar asks Tihar jail authorities to provide TV for wrestling match updates.

World News

➡️ Heatwave claims over 17,000 lives in 50 years in India: Study.

➡️ 17 killed, 40 injured in Philippine military C-130 Hercules aircraft crash.

➡️ Face masks to become ‘matter of personal choice’ in UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

➡️ Saudi Arabia suspends UAE flights due to virus variant.

➡️ Battling delta variant, South Africa sees record 26,000 fresh Covid-19 cases.