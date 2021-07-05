TNI Morning News Headlines – July 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2803 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 1597 quarantine and 1206 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 475 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (441) and Mayurbhanj (193).

➡️ Odisha reports highest single-day COVID-19 toll with 52 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,248.

➡️ Two members Central team arrives in Bhubaneswar to review Covid-19 situation in Odisha.

➡️ A state level Entomological team visits Saileshree vihar and Niladri Vihar area of Bhubaneswar for Dengue assessment.

➡️ Form fill up for Matric Offline examinations begins from today.

➡️ Inmates of all Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) in Bhubaneswar are performing morning yoga session.

India News

➡️ India reports 39,796 new COVID 19 cases, 42,352 recoveries and 723 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India records lowest Covid fatalities since April 8.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,05,85,229 including 4,82,071 active cases, 2,97,00,430 cured cases & 4,02,728 deaths.

➡️ 41,97,77,457 samples tested for COVID19 up to 4th July 2021. Of these, 15,22,504 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.11%; Positivity rate rises to 2.61%.

➡️ India administers more than 36.97 Cr vaccine doses to States/UTs. More than 2.01 Cr doses still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

➡️ Govt readies 2 more Central Drug Laboratories at Pune and Hyderabad for Covid vaccine testing.

➡️ Stadiums, sports complexes reopen in Delhi with no spectators.

➡️ COVID19 norms go for a toss at Fishing Festival in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ CBI conducts multiple raids in UP’s Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra, in connection with Uttar Pradesh’s Gomti riverfront project with worth around Rs1,400 crores.

➡️ Rupee gains 24 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 211.04 pts to 52,695.71 in opening session; Nifty advances 65.10 pts to 15,787.30.

World News

➡️ Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated.

➡️ 29 killed, 17 missing in Philippines Military Plane Crash.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 183.7 Million, death toll surged to 3.97 Million.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on US Independence Day.