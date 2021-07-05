TNI Morning News Headlines – July 5, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 5, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Inmates of all Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) in Bhubaneswar are performing morning yoga session
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2803 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 1597 quarantine and 1206 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 475 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (441) and Mayurbhanj (193).

➡️ Odisha reports highest single-day COVID-19 toll with 52 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,248.

➡️ Two members Central team arrives in Bhubaneswar to review Covid-19 situation in Odisha.

➡️ A state level Entomological team visits Saileshree vihar and Niladri Vihar area of Bhubaneswar for Dengue assessment.

➡️ Form fill up for Matric Offline examinations begins from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 39,796 new COVID 19 cases, 42,352 recoveries and 723 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India records lowest Covid fatalities since April 8.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,05,85,229 including 4,82,071 active cases, 2,97,00,430 cured cases & 4,02,728 deaths.

➡️ 41,97,77,457 samples tested for COVID19 up to 4th July 2021. Of these, 15,22,504 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.11%; Positivity rate rises to 2.61%.

➡️ India administers more than 36.97 Cr vaccine doses to States/UTs. More than 2.01 Cr doses still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

➡️ Govt readies 2 more Central Drug Laboratories at Pune and Hyderabad for Covid vaccine testing.

➡️ Stadiums, sports complexes reopen in Delhi with no spectators.

➡️ COVID19 norms go for a toss at Fishing Festival in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ CBI conducts multiple raids in UP’s Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra, in connection with Uttar Pradesh’s Gomti riverfront project with worth around Rs1,400 crores.

➡️ Rupee gains 24 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 211.04 pts to 52,695.71 in opening session; Nifty advances 65.10 pts to 15,787.30.

World News

➡️ Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated.

➡️ 29 killed, 17 missing in Philippines Military Plane Crash.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 183.7 Million, death toll surged to 3.97 Million.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on US Independence Day.

