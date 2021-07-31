Odisha Covid Analysis – July 31, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
159

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1578 new Covid cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 2.18%. 1841 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

72,233 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 5,902.

Khordha reported 436 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 212 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 31, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 1578
🔶 New Deaths – 68
🔶 New Recoveries – 1841

🔶 Samples Tested – 72,233 (75,868  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 2.18% (2.05%  Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (70+ Districts) – Khordha (436), Cuttack (212), Jagatsinghpur (113), Puri (109), Balasore (78), Jajpur (77).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Angul (8), Ganjam (7), Khordha (7), Puri (5), Balasore (5), Cuttack (4), Mayurbhanj (4), Nayagarh (3), Kendujhar (3), Kendrapara (3), Bolangir (3), Bargarh (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 16022677

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 977268

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 954929

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 16384

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 5,902

