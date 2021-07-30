100-Word Edit: Major Recruitment Scam in Odisha?

Vigilance raid on Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, Private Secretary of Odisha Staff Selection Commission Member Prof. Jagannath Lenka, has stunned the entire state with huge assets being unearthed every passing hour.

Properties worth Rs 3.79 crore have been detected so far during the raids. List of 14 plots, two bungalows, huge jewellery and cash bundles has hinted at a major recruitment scam although it will be confirmed only after a thorough probe.

A Class 3 Employee owning such huge properties, has raised serious questions on the credibility of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. Seems there’s more to this than meets the eye.