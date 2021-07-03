The only CM to complete 5-year term in Uttarakhand

TNI Bureau: Tirath Singh Rawat, who took over the reigns from Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10, 2021, resigned as Uttarakhand CM yesterday.

He did not contest the assembly polls, which was mandatory. It would be interesting to see whether BJP will choose another leader or go for fresh elections.

In the history of Uttarakhand, Narayan Dutt Tiwari was the only leader who completed full five year term. 👇

🔷 ND Tiwari is the only CM of Uttarakhand to complete full 5 Years in office. He was at the helm for 5 years and 5 days.

🔷 Trivendra Singh Rawat was the next. He ruled for 3 years and 357 days (almost 4 years).

🔷 BC Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Harish Rawat had completed two years without any break.

🔷 BC Khanduri, Vijay Bahuguna and Trivendra Singh Rawat had to resign due to revolt/dissidence within their own parties.