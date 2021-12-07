Insight bureau: Odisha reported 151 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and 1 death of which 12 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.32%. 248 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

46,669 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,424.

Khordha reported 63 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh (15) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – December 7, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 151

🔶 0-18 years – 12

🔶 New Recoveries – 248

🔶 Samples Tested – 46,669 ( 59,467 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.32% (0.31% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (63) and Sundargarh (15).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Dhenkanal (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 24120891

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1050505

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1039921

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 2107

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,424