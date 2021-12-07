TNI Morning News Headlines – December 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 151 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 89 quarantine and 62 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 63 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delta Variant found in Samples of 2 Covid-19 positive Students of VIMSAR.

➡️ 9 Girl Students of Residential School test positive for Covid-19 in Jajpur.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Winter Session: House adjourned till 4 pm today following ruckus by oppositions following dismissal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over Mamita Murde Case.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Armed Forces Flag Day.

➡️ Dry weather likely to resume in Odisha from today.

➡️ Odisha adjudged ‘Best State’ at India’s Best Awards 2021 for tourist destinations.

➡️ Ganja plants worth over Rs 18 crore destroyed in Gajapati District.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,822 new cases (lowest in 558 days), 10,004 recoveries and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload in India currently stands at 95,014 – lowest in 554 days.

➡️ 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

➡️ Over 85% eligible population inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate to the nation, development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid demand by the Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.

➡️ Armed Forces Flag Day: People stand in solidarity with Indian armed forces.

➡️ Air Quality Index in Delhi in the ‘very poor’ category.

➡️ Rupee gains 15 paise to 75.30 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 444.17 pts to 57,191.31 in opening session; Nifty surges 131.60 pts to 17,043.85.

World News

➡️ Death Toll from Indonesia Volcano eruption reaches 22.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 266.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.26 million.

➡️ WHO’s Strategic Advisory groups of experts to meet today on immunogenicity, effectiveness, safety, evidence, and consideration for booster dose vaccination.

➡️ US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.