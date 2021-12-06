TNI Evening News Headlines – December 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 81 more COVID positive cases & 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 55 local contact cases and 26 quarantine cases.

➡️ 212 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1039673.

➡️ So far, more than 800 NRIs have returned to Odisha from Omicron-hit countries.

➡️ 246 Foreign Returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha; 40% untraceable.

➡️ BJD MPs submit memorandum to Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal demanding declaration of Paika Bidroha (Paika Rebellion) as the first war of Independence.

➡️ Odisha Congress sacks Three-Time MLA Prafulla Majhi for ‘Indiscipline’.

➡️ Odisha to face defending champions Manipur in Senior Women’s National Football Championship semifinals on December 8.

➡️ Shriyanka Sadangi creates history as she became the first National champion in shooting from Odisha to bag a Gold medal in the Women’s 50m rifle 3 position at the 64th National Championship in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in New Delhi.

➡️ India and Russia hold 2+2 Dialogue; focus on Afghanistan, Asia-Pacific & terrorism.

➡️ Two more cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Maharashtra.

➡️ India’s first female psychiatrist Sarada Menon passes away at 98.

➡️ Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opens new party office in Chandigarh;

➡️ Lok Sabha passes the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

➡️ Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif leave from Mumbai for their wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

World News

➡️ 900 employees of US-based company fired over Zoom call.

➡️ Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison.

➡️ Two Pakistan Army pilots killed in helicopter crash at Siachen in Gilgit-Baltistan.