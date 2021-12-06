Odisha Covid Analysis – December 6, 2021

Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 105 new Covid cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours of which 19 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.20%. 212 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

50,267 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,422.

Khordha reported 48 new Covid cases followed by Mayurbhanj (10) in the last 24 hours.

🔶 New Covid Cases – 105

🔶 0-18 years – 19

🔶 New Recoveries – 212

🔶 Samples Tested – 50,267 (59,467 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.20% (0.31% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (48) and Mayurbhanj (10).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 24074222

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1050354

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1039673

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 2205

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,422