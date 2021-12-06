TNI Morning News Headlines – December 6, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 6, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Top health expert warns after India reports 21 Omicron cases, Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today.
139

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 105 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 62 quarantine and 43 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 48 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ BJD MLAs protest against Centre’s denial to accord 1st war of independence tag to Paika Bidroha.

➡️ BJP MLAs to march to PMG office to post letter to CM Naveen Patnaik over Mamita Maher murder case.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Winter Session: House adjourned till 4 pm today following ruckus by oppositions over Mamita Murde Case.

➡️ A farmer of Uluma village under Patrapur block of Ganjam district ends life over crop loss due to Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ Dry weather likely to resume in Odisha from December 7.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,306 new cases and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 98,416; lowest in 552 days.

➡️ Top health expert warns after India reports 21 Omicron cases.

Related Posts

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win Test series

Odisha Covid Analysis – December 6, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Indian Navy launches its new survey vessel ‘Sandhayak’.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues including the Nagaland firing incident.

➡️ Babri Masjid demolition anniversary: Heavy security in Mathura over threats by right-wing groups.

➡️ Sensex plunges 257 points, currently trading at 57,439; Nifty at 17,131.

➡️ Rupee falls 10 paise to 75.22 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Mumbai Test: India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in 2nd Test, win two-match series by 1-0.

World News

➡️ Former US senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at age 98.

➡️ Largest Australian city has confirmed Omicron community transmission.

➡️ Omicron may cause less severe Covid-19, small South African study finds

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

➡️ Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Delhi Palam airport.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.