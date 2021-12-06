TNI Morning News Headlines – December 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 105 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 62 quarantine and 43 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 48 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ BJD MLAs protest against Centre’s denial to accord 1st war of independence tag to Paika Bidroha.

➡️ BJP MLAs to march to PMG office to post letter to CM Naveen Patnaik over Mamita Maher murder case.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Winter Session: House adjourned till 4 pm today following ruckus by oppositions over Mamita Murde Case.

➡️ A farmer of Uluma village under Patrapur block of Ganjam district ends life over crop loss due to Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ Dry weather likely to resume in Odisha from December 7.

India News

➡️ India reports 8,306 new cases and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 98,416; lowest in 552 days.

➡️ Top health expert warns after India reports 21 Omicron cases.

➡️ Indian Navy launches its new survey vessel ‘Sandhayak’.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues including the Nagaland firing incident.

➡️ Babri Masjid demolition anniversary: Heavy security in Mathura over threats by right-wing groups.

➡️ Sensex plunges 257 points, currently trading at 57,439; Nifty at 17,131.

➡️ Rupee falls 10 paise to 75.22 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Mumbai Test: India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in 2nd Test, win two-match series by 1-0.

World News

➡️ Former US senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at age 98.

➡️ Largest Australian city has confirmed Omicron community transmission.

➡️ Omicron may cause less severe Covid-19, small South African study finds

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

➡️ Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Delhi Palam airport.