Omicron Covid Variant appears to be ‘Super Mild’: WHO

Insight Bureau: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed Omicron variant of Covid-19 as ‘Super Mild’ and said its not as dangerous as the ones that emerged before.

Till now, no death has been reported due to Omicron Covid Variant anywhere in the world. The WHO asked the countries not to panic.

The doctor who had identified the Omicron Covid Variant initially had confirmed that the patients who had contracted the variant initially, had very mild symptoms and had a speedy recovery.

The WHO has asked all nations not to impose travel restrictions hastily and to put an end to all the rumours related to Omicron variant.

Experts believe that Omicron variant may be more contagious or transmissible than the Delta variant, but it may not be lethal or dangerous. With WHO Experts calling it ‘Super Mild’, it may come as a huge relief.