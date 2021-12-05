Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 189 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and 2 deaths of which 25 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.32%. 257 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

59,467 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,422.

Khordha reported 83 new Covid cases followed by Jajpur (14) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – December 5, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 189

🔶 0-18 years – 25

🔶 New Recoveries – 257

🔶 Samples Tested – 59,467 (59,736 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.31% (0.32% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (83) and Jajpur (14).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (1) and Cuttack (1)

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 24023955

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1050249

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1039461

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 2313

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,422