Omicron hits Delhi; India reports 5th Case

Insight Bureau: Delhi reported its first case of Omicron Covid Variant while India recorded 5th case. A 37-year-old man who had returned from Tanzania, has been tested positive for the Omicron variant at the LNJP Hospital, Delhi.

It was confirmed by Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain. Till now, 17 foreign returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi and are admitted to the hospital. Their genome test results are awaited.

Earlier, India had reported 2 cases of Omicron variant of Covid in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat and Maharashtra.