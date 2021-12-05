Heavy Rainfall in Coastal Odisha Districts

Insight Bureau: Even as the Cyclone Jawad weakened into a Deep Depression and will turn into a Depression soon, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Coastal Odisha districts today.

Heavy rainfall (orange) warning has been issued for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack areas with strong gusty surface wind (30-40 km/hr) in some areas. The low-lying areas may witness waterlogging.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

IMD has issued yellow warning for 7 districts- Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khordha and Puri. These districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Orange warning has been issued for heavy to heavy rain in 5 districts- Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.