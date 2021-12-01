Odisha Covid Analysis – December 1, 2021

By Akankhya Mahapatra
144

Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 237 new Covid cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 39 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.38%. 203 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

61,851 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,413.

Khordha reported 113 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (19) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – December 1, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 237
🔶 0-18 years – 39
🔶 New Recoveries – 203
🔶 Samples Tested – 61,851 (50,099 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.38% (0.45% Yesterday)

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – November 30, 2021

Odisha Govt nominates 2 MPs, 11 MLAs to WODC

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (113) and Cuttack (19).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (1) and Dhenkanal (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 23789724
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1049345
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1038509
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 2370
🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,413

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.