TNI Evening News Headlines – November 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 92 more COVID positive cases & 90 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 67 local contact cases and 25 quarantine cases.

➡️ 203 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1038509.

➡️ Odisha Government issues Unlock Guidelines for December; no Zero Night celebration across Odisha.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad: IMD issues ‘Orange Warning’ for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur.

➡️ Odisha Government nominates 2 MPs and 11 MLAs as members of the Western Odisha Development Council

➡️ Orissa High Court appoints retired Judge to monitor Mamita Meher murder probe.

➡️ Odisha Government extends date for submission of Life Certificate up to December 31, 2021.

➡️ Odisha CM launches 17 industrial projects worth Rs 1,000 crore.

India News

➡️ Admiral Hari Kumar takes charge as New Navy Chief.

➡️ For Omicron, PCR Tests work, says Centre.

➡️ No cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant in India, health minister Mandaviya tells Parliament.

➡️ Children in India should be vaccinated with the Covovax coronavirus vaccine, and not Covishield: Adar Poonawalla

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ Govt of India constitutes a 3-member committee for reviewing the criteria for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation.

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad retain captain Kane Williamson and uncapped Umran Malik, release star player Rashid Khan

➡️ Mumbai Indians release Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL mega auction; retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav.

➡️ RCB retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj.

World News

➡️ Myanmar court defers first verdicts in Aung San Suu Kyi trial.

➡️ Risk related to Covid variant Omicron ‘very high’, warns WHO.