Odisha COVID-19 Updates – September 16, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and single-day spike of 4270 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 162920 including 36473 active cases and 125738 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has slightly increased to 8.32% on September 15 as compared to 8.30% on September 14. Odisha has tested 51,320 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 42,202 Antigen Tests, 9006 RT-PCR Tests and 112 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 4270 new cases, 2478 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1792 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 876 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Puri, 3 from Sambalpur, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sundergah. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 645. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 215 in Ganjam, 94 in Khordha, 54 in Cuttack, 34 in Rayagada, 17 each from Kandhamal and Sambalpur. Boudh reported maiden death today.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 59 (Kalahandi), Male 61, Male 52 (Both Khordha), Male 45 (Mayurbhanj), Male 45, Male 80, Female 70 (All Puri), Male 60, Male 62, Male 65 (All Sambalpur), Male 31 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (357), Puri (246), Bargarh (157) and Balasore (156).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (876), Cuttack (374), Puri (287), Jagatsinghpur (188), Bargarh (183), Jajpur (162), Balasore (150), Angul (147), Mayurbhanj (131), Jharsuguda (121), Sambalpur (114), Nuapada (119), Kendrapada (99), Balangir (97), Keonjhar (87), Nabarangpur (86), Koraput (83), Rayagada (80), Sonepur (74), Kandhamal (73), Ganjam (68), Malkangiri (64), Dhenkanal (63), Gajapati (58), Bhadrak (55), Nayagarh (47), Kalahandi (44), Sundargarh (38), Deogarh (18) and Boudh (22).

➡️ New Deaths – 11 (3 from Puri, 3 from Sambalpur, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sundergah)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3714.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 15: 51,320.

➡️ State Pool: 262