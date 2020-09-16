Odisha Minister Padmanav Behera tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Transport Minister Padmanav Behera has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Padmanav Behera is the eighth Odisha Minister after Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh, Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian to be infected with Coronavirus.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

All MLAs are undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests as a precautionary measure ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from September 29.