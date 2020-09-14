India COVID-19 Updates – September 14, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 92,071 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 13, taking the tally to 48,46,427.

At least 77,512 people have recovered while 1136 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested only 978,500 samples on September 13.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 22,543 new cases and 416 deaths.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 9536 COVID-19 positive cases. COVID-19 cases in Karnataka witnessed a sharp rise – 9894 cases in a single day.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing.

👉 UP tested 147,181 samples on September 13.

👉 Bihar conducted 110,500 tests yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra reported 416 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (104), Uttar Pradesh (80), Tamil Nadu (74) and Andhra Pradesh (66).