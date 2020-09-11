Odisha COVID-19 Updates – September 11, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported fourteen deaths and single-day spike of 3996 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 143117 including 34458 active cases and 108001 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has remained same 8.46% on September 10 as compared to September 9. Odisha has tested 50,044 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 42,511 Antigen Tests, 7345 RT-PCR Tests and 88 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3991 new cases, 2359 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1637 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 606 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Khordha, 3 from Puri, 2 from Mayurbhanj and 1 each from Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 605. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 214 in Ganjam, 87 in Khordha, 42 in Cuttack, 25 in Puri and 16 in Sambalpur.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 51, Male 56, Female 74, Female 71 (All Bhubaneswar), Female 80 (Cuttack), Male 61 (Kalahandi), Male 49 (Khordha), Male 60 (Koraput), Female 65, Female 45 (Mayurbhanj), Male 86, Male 72, Male 43 (All Puri), Male 45 (Sambalpur).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (354), Puri (279) and Balasore (209).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (606), Cuttack (354), Puri (279), Balasore (209), Mayurbhanj (160), Nabarangpur (151), Angul (138), Kendrapada (130), Balangir (124), Jagatsinghpur (122), Jajpur (119), Bhadrak (112), Rayagada (105), Nuapada (103), Bargarh (97), Koraput (93), Sambalpur (91), Sonepur (91), Ganjam (89), Sundargarh (88), Dhenkanal (87), Jharsuguda (79), Nayagarh (77), Keonjhar (60), Kalahandi (58), Kandhamal (47), Malkangiri (47), Boudh (39), Gajapati (25) and Deogarh (10).

➡️ New Deaths – 14 (5 from Khordha, 3 from Puri, 2 from Mayurbhanj and 1 each from Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput and Sambalpur)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2706.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 10: 50,044.

➡️ State Pool: 206