By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Minister Tukuni Sahu tests positive for COVID-19
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently under home isolation and stable.

The Minister took to Twitter & requested those came in contact with her in the last few days to stay in isolation & get themselves tested if required.

Tukuni Sahu is the fifth Odisha Minister after Odisha Minister for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh, Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo and Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian to be infected with Coronavirus.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

