India COVID-19 Updates – September 11, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 96,551 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 10, taking the tally to 45,62,414. This is the biggest single-day spike in the world in COVID-19 positive cases.

At least 70,880 people have recovered while 1209 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours – biggest single-day spike.

👉 India tested 11,63,542 samples on September 10.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 23,446 new cases and 496 deaths.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 10,175 COVID-19 positive cases.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing.

👉 UP tested 149,435 samples on September 10.

👉 Bihar conducted 112,199 tests yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra reported 496 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (129) and Uttar Pradesh (94).