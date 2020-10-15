Odisha COVID-19 Updates – October 15, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported seventeen deaths and single-day spike of 2470 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 262011 including 25106 active cases and 235763 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha stands at 5.86% on October 14. Odisha has tested 42,148 samples for COVID-19 yesterday.

👉 Of the 2470 new cases, 1462 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1008 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 368 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 17 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 3 each from Sundargarh and Cuttack, 2 from Ganjam, 1 each from Balasore, Boudh, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,089. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 225 in Ganjam, 184 in Khordha, 94 in Cuttack, 72 in Puri and 61 in Balasore.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (186), Angul (170), Sundargarh (161), Mayurbhanj (134), Balasore (106).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (368), Cuttack (186), Angul (170), Sundargarh (161), Mayurbhanj (134), Balasore (106), Balangir (91), Kendrapada (87), Puri (87), Nuapada (85), Jajpur (72), Boudh (70), Bargarh (69), Bhadrak (67), Jagatsinghpur (64), Nabarangpur (58), Kalahandi (55), Jharsuguda (54), Sambalpur (54), Sonepur (53), Dhenkanal (50), Kandhamal (42), Keonjhar (42), Ganjam (36), Koraput (32), Rayagada (31), Malkangiri (30), Nayagarh (23), Deogarh (12) and Gajapati (9).

➡️ New Deaths – 17 (4 from Khordha, 3 each from Sundargarh and Cuttack, 2 from Ganjam, 1 each from Balasore, Boudh, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2775.

➡️ Samples Tested on October 14: 42,148.

➡️ State Pool: 72.