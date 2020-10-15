India COVID-19 Updates – October 15, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 67,708 fresh cases of Coronavirus on October 14, taking the tally to 73,07,098.

At least 81,514 people have recovered while 680 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested only 11,36,183 samples on October 14.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the most affected State with 10,552 new cases and 158 deaths. However, things have improved drastically in the State in the last few days.

👉 Karnataka reported 9265 COVID-19 positive cases while Kerala reported 6244 new COVID-19 cases.

👉 UP tested 162,427 samples on October 14.

👉 Assam tested 139,868 samples on October 14.

👉 113,771 samples tested in Karnataka.

👉 Bihar conducted 96,685 tests yesterday while Tamil Nadu tested 95,538 samples.

👉 Maharashtra reported 158 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (75) and West Bengal (64).