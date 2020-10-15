Odisha-Mo Parivar to hold Blood Donation Camps on CM’s Birthday

TNI Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar is going to organise blood donation camps across the State on October 16 to mark the Birthday of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had conceptualized the Jeevan Bindu blood donation programme in 2015.

The Jeevan Bindu program, which is now being held under the aegis of Odisha-Mo Parivar led by Convener Arup Patnaik, has become a lifeline for lakhs of people in the State who are in need of blood.

Despite inclement weather conditions and COVID-19 Pandemic scare, the Odisha- Mo Parivar eyes a decent number during tomorrow’s blood donation drive.

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his Birthday tomorrow and appealed the people to help the people in need and donate blood and plasma.