Odisha Corona Updates (New Cases, Recoveries) – June 16, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 108 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4163.

Of the 108 new cases, 95 have been reported from quarantine centres while 13 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Malkangiri reported the highest of 21 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 1295 active cases, and 2854 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 11 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 108

➡️ New Cases: Malkangiri (21), Puri (15), Kendrapara (9), Jagatsinghpur (9), Ganjam (8), Khordha (7), Gajapati (7), Keonjhar (5), Balasore (4), Sundargarh (2), Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Kalahandi (1), Balangir (1), Bargarh (1).

➡️ Fire Services Personnel (Returned from Amphan Duty in West Bengal – 16

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 205,501

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 4163 (Active Cases: 1295, Recovered: 2854, COVID Deaths: 11, COVID+ Deaths: 3)

➡️ Recovery Rate – 68.56%