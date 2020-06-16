India Corona Updates (New Cases, Deaths, Recoveries) – June 16

TNI Bureau: The number of COVID-19 positive cases witnessed a downward trend on Monday, but still remained above 10000.
10,667 new cases and 380 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. A whopping number of 10,215 Corona patients recovered yesterday. Maharashtra continues to lead the death toll at 4,128.
India Corona Updates (June 16)
➡️ 10,667 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours
➡️ 10,215 patients recover
➡️ 380 new deaths reported
➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (4128), Gujarat (1506), Delhi (1400), West Bengal (485), Tamil Nadu (479), Madhya Pradesh (465), Uttar Pradesh (417), Rajasthan (301), Telangana (187), Haryana (100), Karnataka (88), Punjab (71).
