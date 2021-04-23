100-Word Edit: Delhi needs Oxygen

After Rathi Hospital, it’s now the turn of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Max Hospital in Delhi to send SOS for Oxygen. 25 ‘sickest’ patients died in the last 24 hours at Ganga Ram Hospital while lives of another 60 patients are at risk.

Ventilators and BiPAP machines not working effectively, leading to manual ventilation in ICUs.

Max Hospitals too need Oxygen immediately. Airlifting maximum Oxygen Cylinders to Delhi remains the only solution now.

Earlier, IPS Arun Bothra responded to Rathi Hospital’s late night SOS and ensured Oxygen supply with the help of others.

Pray for Delhi. Pray for India.