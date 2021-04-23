100-Word Edit: Delhi needs Oxygen

25 'sickest' patients died in the last 24 hours at Ganga Ram Hospital.

By Sagar Satapathy
Ganga Ram Hospital Oxygen
161

After Rathi Hospital, it’s now the turn of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Max Hospital in Delhi to send SOS for Oxygen. 25 ‘sickest’ patients died in the last 24 hours at Ganga Ram Hospital while lives of another 60 patients are at risk.

Ventilators and BiPAP machines not working effectively, leading to manual ventilation in ICUs.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Oxygen Crisis grips India

100-Word Edit: Thank you Judiciary!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Max Hospitals too need Oxygen immediately. Airlifting maximum Oxygen Cylinders to Delhi remains the only solution now.

Earlier, IPS Arun Bothra responded to Rathi Hospital’s late night SOS and ensured Oxygen supply with the help of others.

Pray for Delhi. Pray for India.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.