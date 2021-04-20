TNI Evening News Headlines – April 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 581 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 111 Quarantine cases and 470 Local contact cases.

➡️ 1740 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 347637.

➡️ Odisha CM directs to ramp up Beds with Oxygen support system for Covid Patients; asks Collectors to be ready for migrants’ return.

➡️ Cabinet approves subsidy for urea produced via coal gasification at Talcher Fertilizers.

➡️ State Transport Authority, Odisha cancels DL test and LL test in all RTOs across the state wef 22.4.2021 till further orders.

➡️ Sambalpur University to close from April 21 to April 25, 2021.

➡️ Two cops arrested in connection with Gangster Hyder escape case.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation on COVID-19 situation; requests States to treat lockdown only as a last resort. Should focus on micro-containment zones.

➡️ Indian Army postpones recruitment exams, rallies due to COVID pandemic.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi & Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma test positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Hanuman Mishra dies of Covid-19.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh reports 29,754 new coronavirus cases , Kerala reports 19,577 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu 10,986 new cases, Bihar reports 10,455 new coronavirus cases and Andhra Pradesh reports 8,987 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Section 144 of the CrPC to be imposed in Rajasthan from April 22 till May 21.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 62,097 new COVID19 cases, 54,224 recoveries, and 519 deaths today. Maharashtra Govt announces cancellation of Class 10 exam of state board.

➡️ Cabinet approves Amendments to the Finance Bill, 2021.

➡️ Maharashtra Government allows buying of food, essentials for only 4 hours, only between 7 am to 11 am daily.

➡️ UGC NET May exams postponed, revised dates to be announced later.

➡️ Supreme Court of India rejects the plea seeking 100% VVPAT verification of votes: Election Commission of India.

➡️ Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court order, imposing lockdown in five cities in Uttar Pradesh.

World News

➡️ Bangladesh extends lockdown till 28th April, domestic flights to resume.

➡️ India to be third contributor to Global GDP by 2040: US Report.

➡️ European Council approves conclusions on EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

➡️ Russia to launch own Space Station in 2025.

➡️ UK extends G7 foreign ministers’ meeting invite to India.