TNI Morning News Headlines – April 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik Pradipta Naik tests COVID 19 positive.

➡️ Fresh notification issued for Pipili Bypoll. The poll will be held on May 13 between 7 am and 6 pm.

➡️ Odisha reports 4445 new Covid-19 cases including 2574 quarantine & 1871 local contact cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports the highest and biggest spike of 722 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Khordha (587), Nuapada (437) and Kalahandi (273).

➡️ 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported today two from Sundargarh and one each from Jharsuguda, Kendujhar. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,948.

➡️ COVID-infected Railways employee died by suicide at Railway Colony in Rayagada town.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,73,810 new COVID 19 cases, 1,29,53,821 recoveries and 1,78,769 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,50,61,919 including 19,29,329 active cases, 1,29,53,821 cured cases & 1,77,150 deaths.

➡️ Total of 12,38,52,566 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 26,78,94,549 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 18th April 2021. Of these, 13,56,133 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a key meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

➡️ Curfew imposed in Delhi from tonight till April 26.

➡️ DRDO supplies 150 jumbo cylinders of Oxygen to Uttar Pradesh Government, 1000 cylinders to be sent as per the directions of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

➡️ Delhi Government files FIRs against four airlines for not checking RT-PCR report of passengers.

➡️ West Bengal: Bombs were hurled at BJP’s camp office & residence of party workers in Panihati.

➡️ Kannada writer, editor, lexicographer, G Venkatasubbiah passes away. He was 107.

➡️ Voting underway for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls.

➡️ Sensex plummet 1211.97 points, currently at 47,620.06. Nifty drops 356.55 points, currently at 14,261.30.

➡️ Rupee falls 52 paise to 74.87 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ COVID-19 Resurgence: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from April 20 to May 3.

➡️ Three Russian climbers go missing on Nepal’s Annapurna peak.

➡️ Deadly clashes after Islamist Hardliners take police hostage in Pakistan.

➡️ UK warships to sail for Black Sea amid Ukraine-Russia tensions: Report.

➡️ Gunmen kill eight members of a family in Afghanistan.

➡️ Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwestern Iran.

➡️ 5 killed in Bangladesh after police open fire at Chinese joint venture.