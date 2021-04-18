All Eyes on Kumbh Returnees

TNI Bureau: States across the country have started taking precautionary measures to keep an eye on the Kumbh Mela returnees who have become the potential Covid super spreaders.

Delhi Government has made 14-day home quarantine mandatory for the returnees from Haridwar Kumbh with penal provisions for the violators.

Odisha Government has directed its officials to track the Kumbh attendees and ask them to get their RT-PCR test done before they return to the State. In addition, the Kumbh returnees will be quarantined for 14 days at home or in Cluster TMCs. They will undergo mandatory RT/PCR tests. ASHA and Anganwadi Workers will visit them on a regular basis to check their health conditions.

Gujarat Government has also directed all Kumbh Returnees to undergo the RT-PCR test upon arrival. The Madhya Pradesh Government has also directed all district collectors to quarantine people returning from Kumbh Mela.

Many other States are also taking similar measures to isolate or test the Kumbh returnees to prevent further spread of Coronavirus. Lakhs of people are attending the Kumbh Mela and thousands of people have tested positive in Haridwar so far.