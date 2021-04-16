TNI Morning News Headlines – April 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Fugitive gangster Hyder brought back to Odisha. He was nabbed from Sangareddi in Telangana after 120 hours of operation.

➡️ 46-year-old Journalist Jatish Khamari from Balangir district Journalist dies of COVID-19. He had been associated with ‘Sambad’ in past 25 years.

➡️ 1st Semester Winter 2020 exams of Diploma & PDIS courses scheduled from April 16 postponed following rising COVID 19 cases in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 3108 new Covid-19 cases including 1806 quarantine & 1302 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported the highest and biggest spike of 534 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (523), Cuttack (163) and Nabarangpur (156).

➡️ 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported today one each from Bolangir, Ganjam and Jajpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,938.

➡️ Election Commission of India will issue a fresh notification for Pipili Bypoll.

➡️ Odisha demands 25 lakh Vaccine doses in single lot from Centre.

➡️ OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi for routine check-up. He is fine.

#WATCH : Fugitive Gangster Sheikh Hyder captured in Hyderabad and brought back to #Odisha 5 days after he escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/iH8FdNaYqN — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) April 16, 2021

India News

➡️ India reports 2,17,353 new COVID 19 cases, 1,18,302 recoveries and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,42,91,917 including 15,69,743 active cases, 1,25,47,866 cured cases & 1,74,308 deaths.

➡️ India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 11.72 crores with over 27 Lakh doses given in the last 24 hours:Health Ministry.

➡️ Total of 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 26,34,76,625 tested for COVID 19 up to 15th April, including 14,73,210 samples that were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away.

➡️ All ASI monuments including Red Fort, Qutub Minar closed till May 15.

➡️ Class 10th & Class 12th exams of UP Board have been postponed till May 20.

➡️ Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala test positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Rs 98 crore heroin seized at Indira Gandhi International Airport by custom officials.

➡️ LIC Employees To Get Over 25% Wage Hike As Centre Effects Revised Pay Packets.

World News

➡️ US Imposes fresh sanctions on Russia.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 138.8 million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.98 Million.

➡️ India to Receive Sputnik V Vaccine Doses this month – Russian Media.

➡️ UAE claims it mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire pact.

➡️ France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after volent protests.

➡️ China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in coronavirus rebound.