TNI Morning News Headlines – April 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1374 new Covid-19 cases including 812 quarantine & 562 local contact cases, 1 death in 24 Hours. Death toll mounts to 1924 in the State.

➡️ Sundargarh reports maximum 355 Covid 19 cases followed by Khurda (193), Nuapada (135), Sambalpur: 77, Bargarh: 59, Jharsuguda: 52, Cuttack: 51.

➡️ 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to reach Odisha today.

➡️ SCB College of Nursing in Cuttack closed in view of increasing Covid-19 cases, students asked to vacate Hostel.

➡️ Enforcement drive carried out by Commissionerate Police at market areas. The COVID19 appropriate behavior was checked at market areas.

➡️ On third day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 12145 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs. 38, 98, 250/- in last 24 hours.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,45,384 new COVID 19 cases, 77,567 discharges and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,32,05,926 including 10,46,631 active cases, 1,19,90,859 cured cases & 1,68,436 deaths.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to April 9 is 25,52,14,803 including 11,73,219 samples tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ West Bengal Violence: BJP-TMC workers reportedly clash; 5 dead as CISF allegedly opens fire after coming under attack in Sitalkuchi in Bengal’s Cooch Behar district.

➡️ BJP leader Locket Chatterjee’s car attacked by locals in Hoogly; Media vehicles covering West Bengal Assembly elections attacked.

➡️ West Bengal: Bomb squad defuses country-made bombs found by police last night in Nanur, Birbhum district

➡️ 16.65% voter turnout recorded till 11:05 am in fourth phase of West Bengal Polls.

➡️ Weekend lockdown begins in Mumbai till 6am on Monday.

World News

➡️ Two Russian nationals arrested for performing stunts at Mumabi’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

➡️ WhatsApp rolled out a major update to its platform earlier this week

➡️ Amidst India Surge, Serum Institute ‘Legally Bound’ to Supply Vaccines to COVAX.

➡️ UK officials urge mourners for Prince Philip not to gather or lay flowers due to pandemic.

➡️ US President Joe Biden announces gun control rules

➡️ Norway PM Erna Solberg fined Rs 1.75 lakh by Cops for breaking Covid-19 rules to celebrate her Birthday.

➡️ Bangladesh Govt contemplates full lockdown for a week from April 14.