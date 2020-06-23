125 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; 33 in Khordha

TNI Bureau: Another 125 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Monday in Odisha.

A highest of 33 persons recovered from Khordha district.

With the recovery of 125 more Covid-19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3988.

➡️ 125 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 23.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3988

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (33), Puri (17), Cuttack (14), Mayurbhanj (13), Ganjam (10), Keonjhar (9), Jajpur (8), Nuapada (6), Kendrapara (4), Jagatsinghpur (4), Sundargarh (3), Balangir (2), Kandhamal (1), Malkangiri (1).