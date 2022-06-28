Odisha CM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Naveen went around the mosque which has an exquisite floral design.

It is considered to be the largest example of marble mosaic in the world. The largest mosque in the country, it is the key place of worship for daily prayers.

Patnaik is the first Chief Minister of the eastern Indian State to visit the UAE.

The CM will hold an investors’ meet in Dubai on Wednesday. The event is jointly organised by the Odisha government and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Earlier, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met Pope Francis in the Vatican City and presented him a pattachitra.