Morning News Insight – June 28, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 113 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours including 67 in quarantine and 46 local contacts; active cases climb to 517; 65 cases from Khordha district. 🔹 Odisha CM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi. 🔹 In view of continuous rise of Covid-19 cases in Odi sha, Odisha Government makes face mask mandatory for all participating in upcoming Ratha Jatra.

🔹 Post-mortem report of Actor Raimohan Parida confirmed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging with a rope.

🔹 National Human Rights Commission of India team to visit Bolangir to probe death of MBBS student Nishant Kumar at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

🔹 India reports 11,793 fresh COVID19 cases & 27 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases rise to at 96,700.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 2,369 covid cases with Mumbai 2,771 fresh covid cases. Kerala reports 2993, Tamil Nadu 1461 and Delhi 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours.

🔹 Mumbai: One dead, 8 rescued in Kurla building collapse, more feared trapped.

🔹 Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

🔹 Dera Bassi ASI suspended for ‘firing’ at youth after a scuffle broke out between them on Monday.

🔹 Ram Gopal Varma booked for controversial tweet on Draupadi Murmu.

🔹 Rupee falls 20 paise to all-time low of 78.57 against US dollar in early trade.

🔹 Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Germany after attending the G7 Summit.

🔹 India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series.

🔹 16 killed, 59 wounded in missile strike on Ukraine mall.