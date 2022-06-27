Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested for “hurting religious sentiments”

Insight Bureau: Delhi Police on Monday arrested Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News on the charges of promoting enmity and insulting religious beliefs.

Delhi Police has accused him of hurting religious sentiments and inciting riots, under Sections 153/295 of Indian Penal Code.

AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha said Zubair had been summoned by the Delhi Police for investigation in a 2020 case for which he already had protection against arrest from High Court but he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given.

Deputy Commissioner of Police KP Malhotra said that there was sufficient evidence against Zubair.