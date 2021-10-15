Maoist Leader RK dies in Bastar, Chhattisgarh

Insight Bureau: Top Maoist leader, Akkiraju Haragopal, alias Ramakrishna (RK) died of prolonged illness somewhere in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. He was 63.
RK died of Kidney failure at 6 AM on October 14. His last rites have been performed by the Maoists.
Ramakrishna (RK) was the member of Central committee of the Communist Party of India-Maoist and incharge of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the banned outfit. He had several cases pending against him in different states and was carrying a reward of Rs 97 lakh on his head.
RK hailed from Tumrukota village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.
