Shocker at Singhu Border; Man brutally Murdered

Insight Bureau: In a shocking development, a man was brutally murdered; body hanged with hand, legs chopped at the farmers’ protest site on #SinghuBorder at Kundli, Sonipat, Haryana.

His left wrist has been completely severed and body tied to the barricade. Nihang Sikhs are being blamed for the killing. They are seen standing near the injured man and asking him about his identity in a viral video.

A probe has been launched into the incident. The viral video and social media posts are being investigated.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh who used to work as a labourer. He was a resident of the village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

A Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader blamed Nihang Sikhs for this lynching and said the Nihangs have admitted to this.

According to initial reports, the man was executed over the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib – the holy book of the Sikh community. However, it’s not known who provoked him to that act in the presence of merciless Nihangs who are known for their anger and fighting spirit.

FIR has been lodged against unknown persons.