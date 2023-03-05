Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils Biju Patnaik’s Iconic ‘Dakota’ Aircraft

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the iconic Dakota plane in front of the Biju Patnaik International Airport. The Dakota plane holds the testimony to the legendary leader’s valour and bravery. This is one of the best homage that the people of Odisha have given on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of this great leader.

The Dakota has been placed in front of the Terminal 1 of the airport on a decorated platform of 1.1 acres.

The Dakota DC-3 aircraft which was relocated from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata to Biju Patnaik International Airport will inspire the people for generations and fulfills the people’s aspirations.

The aircraft weighs over 8 tonnes and is around 64 feet 8 inches long with wings that extend up to 95 feet. It was the plane that Biju Patnaik had flown in many of his adventurous achievements.