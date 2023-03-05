New Health University established in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Sunday announced to establish a new health university in the state on the occasion of Biju Patnaik’s Birth Anniversary. The Odisha University of Health Sciences will have headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik ordered 5th March as the day of Establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences for imparting universal quality health education in Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurvada, Nursing, Lab Technology, and all other paramedical Sciences in the State.

More than 100 medical institutions will come under its ambit. A uniform syllabus to be introduced for all institutions coming under this university.