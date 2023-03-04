TNI Evening News Headlines – March 4, 2023

➡️ Barishtha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra train for the senior citizens flagged off from Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet clears 25 investment projects worth Rs 5,827 crore with over 25,000 employment potential.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to unveil the Dakota aircraft at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

➡️ Former VSSUT girl student’s death: Lie detection test of Pritiman Dey & Manas Tudu concludes in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha unit of BJP to observe Panchayati Raj Diwas as ‘Bhrastachar Diwas’ in the State.

➡️ Delhi court extends former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody for 2 days till Monday.

➡️ Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to North East on March 21.

➡️ Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on reported deaths of tigers in the country.