India to get a Digital University; Details Here

Insight Bureau: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament today. This year the Government has emphasised a lot on E-learning and has expanded various schemes and policies promoting online education. Digital university is one such initiative.

Union Budget 2022 has increased for the education sector compared to the 2021-22 budget. Reportedly, this year final allocation for 2022-23 education budget is Rs 1.04 lakh crore which was estimated at Rs 93,224 crore previous year.

A digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience. Digital University will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. As per the official statement by the Ministry of finance, The university is planned to be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes.

With this, PM e-VIDYA scheme will be expanded from 12 educational TV channels to 200 for classes 1 to 12.

