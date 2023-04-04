Odisha CM Naveen arrives in Japan to explore Investment Opportunities

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has arrived in Japan with a high-level delegation to promote investment opportunities in Odisha.

The delegation includes the Minister of Industries, MSME, and Energy, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Principal Secretary, E&IT Department, Secretary to CM, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, and Managing Director, IPICOL.

A Business Delegation from Odisha, consisting of leading industrialists from the Steel, Aluminium, Textiles, Food and Sea-Food processing, and Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia sectors, has also joined the Government of Odisha delegation to explore opportunities for collaboration with Japanese investors.

Today, the Chief Minister will meet Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President of Nippon Steel Corporation for a one-to-one meeting to discuss avenues of collaboration between NSC and the Government of Odisha.

The program of the delegation’s Tokyo-leg of the visit is as follows:

Date Activity:

April 4 (Tuesday):

Meeting with Representative Director and President, Nippon Steel

April 5 (Wednesday):

One-on-One Meetings with Japanese companies

Odisha Business Meet 2023 – Business Opportunities and Investment Ecosystem in Odisha

Interaction with the Odia Community in Japan followed by Dinner

April 6 ( Thursday):

Plant visit to Kimitsu Works, NSC

On 5th April 2023, the Government of Odisha will be hosting the Odisha Business Meet 2023 at The Okura Tokyo which is expected to be attended by over 200 industrialists, business persons and investors from across Japan and the Indo-Pacific Region.

The Chief Minister of Odisha will address the investors and showcase the vast existing and emerging business opportunities in Odisha.

In the evening, the Hon’ble Chief Minister will hold an interactive meeting with the Odia Diaspora in Japan.

On 6th April, the state delegation will make a factory visit to the Kimitsu Steel Works and the R&D centre of Nippon Steel Corporation.

Speaking after his arrival in Tokyo, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the visit would further strengthen the relationship between Japan and Odisha and provide an opportunity for both sides to explore avenues of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his appreciation for the warmth and hospitality extended by the Japanese government and people towards the delegation and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

The visit of the Chief Minister and the state delegation to Japan is a significant step towards promoting Odisha as a preferred investment destination and fostering closer ties between Japan and Odisha.