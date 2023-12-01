TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met the four Odia worker who were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand recently and gave Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to each of them.

After reaching Bhubaneswar, the workers namely Raju Nayak, Dhiren Nayak and Bisheshwar Nayak from Mayurbhanj and Bhagwan Bhatra from Nabarangpur, met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas. Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak, Labour Commissioner along with the family members of the wormers were present during this meeting.

While speaking to them, the Chief Minster congratulated them and inquired about their health condition and handed over Rs 2 lakh to each of them as compensation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Chief Minister also heard from them about their struggle while trapped inside the tunnel. He said that they (workers) are indeed heroes. He said that the way they have fought for their lives and won in adverse conditions is truly inspiring.

The workers also thanked the Chief Minister for his sympathy, informing him that they were all fine.

It is to be noted here that VK Pandian, the 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman had a video chat with them yesterday and inquired about their health.