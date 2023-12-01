Markets see strong closing with Nifty sets new record

Domestic markets were headed for a strong closing on Friday, with both benchmark indices up nearly 1 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.75 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 67,481.19, the highest closing level since September 18 while the Nifty climbed 134.75 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 20,267.90.

The biggest factor that fuelled today’s bull run on Dalal Street was faster-than-expected GDP growth during the second quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Other than that, positive global cues also boosted the sentiments of investors, leading to higher foreign inflows in the domestic markets.

Among the Sensex firms, ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.